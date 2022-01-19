A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.
The bill’s sponsor says he has known for years that there are problems with vote-counting machines but he offered scant evidence that these machines were any less accurate than hand-tallies. The Town and City Clerks Association opposes the bill, noting the long history of accuracy in the machines used across New Hampshire. Outlawing the machines would mean the need for many more volunteers to count ballots by hand, opening the door to more mistakes and delaying finding out election results.
The longer it takes for results to be announced, the more suspicions will be aroused. Questioning the way New Hampshire counts votes without strong evidence undermines public confidence.
The old saying has it that if something ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it. That remains sound advice.
