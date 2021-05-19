That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.
We think lowering the flag to half-staff (or half-mast if you are on the water) is done way too often and has removed some of the solemnity and meaning for which it should stand.
Last week, there were competing flag-involved events. President Biden last Monday proclaimed the whole week as Police Week and directed flags on government buildings to be flown at half-staff last Saturday, Peace Officers Memorial Day. Gov. Chris Sununu likewise directed flags to be lowered on Saturday.
Neither politician, however, covered himself in glory here. Sununu’s office waited until Friday afternoon to proclaim the week that was nearly over as Law Enforcement Memorial Week and to direct flags lowered the next day.
Then someone in Washington woke up and realized that Saturday was also Armed Forces Day and the flag is to fly high and proud on that day. Anticipating a conflict on dates, the Flag Code says Armed Forces Day trumps the police memorial day. So Biden’s office issued another announcement: keep the flag up. But it didn’t say why.
Sununu’s office, already late to the flag dance and apparently fearing egg on its face, denounced this “shocking” reversal and said it would stick with its half-staff call. The next day, someone must have told the governor of the Armed Forces rule. The White House change was still “disrespectful,” he said, because it came “‘without even an explanation to law enforcement or their families who were expecting for their losses to be honored today, and with no reference made at all to Armed Forces Day.”
Just a heads-up to Joe and Chris: Memorial Day is coming up, followed by Flag Day. You might want to get your proclamations ready now.