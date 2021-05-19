That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

We think lowering the flag to half-staff (or half-mast if you are on the water) is done way too often and has removed some of the solemnity and meaning for which it should stand.

Last week, there were competing flag-involved events. President Biden last Monday proclaimed the whole week as Police Week and directed flags on government buildings to be flown at half-staff last Saturday, Peace Officers Memorial Day. Gov. Chris Sununu likewise directed flags to be lowered on Saturday.

Neither politician, however, covered himself in glory here. Sununu’s office waited until Friday afternoon to proclaim the week that was nearly over as Law Enforcement Memorial Week and to direct flags lowered the next day.

Then someone in Washington woke up and realized that Saturday was also Armed Forces Day and the flag is to fly high and proud on that day. Anticipating a conflict on dates, the Flag Code says Armed Forces Day trumps the police memorial day. So Biden’s office issued another announcement: keep the flag up. But it didn’t say why.

Sununu’s office, already late to the flag dance and apparently fearing egg on its face, denounced this “shocking” reversal and said it would stick with its half-staff call. The next day, someone must have told the governor of the Armed Forces rule. The White House change was still “disrespectful,” he said, because it came “‘without even an explanation to law enforcement or their families who were expecting for their losses to be honored today, and with no reference made at all to Armed Forces Day.”

Just a heads-up to Joe and Chris: Memorial Day is coming up, followed by Flag Day. You might want to get your proclamations ready now.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …

Don't change the date: Party primaries aren't broken

Some cracks are apparently surfacing in the legislative push to junk New Hampshire’s state election system by means of much earlier primary contests (in June instead of September). The goal, proponents have said, is to give challengers a better shot to oust incumbents.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Speed freaks: Slowing them down in the city

Turning portions of Manchester’s Maple and Beech streets into one-lane roads with bike lanes won’t stop all the maniacs who drive them at outrageous speeds, but it will slow down some of them.

Hail, Harrisville: Right call on the lake

Selectmen have an often thankless job. They must make decisions that are not always popular but without them, towns would have no way to govern themselves apart from the annual town meeting. The latter is a decidedly impractical vehicle for many issues.

Sunday, May 09, 2021

NH voter fraud: Will Trump tune in?

If it hasn’t happened already, a date will soon be set for an audit of certain voting results in Windham from last November’s election. The entire process is to be live-streamed at www.doj.nh.gov so that the public can observe.

Friday, May 07, 2021

An ax to grind: Keene ZBA controls

Is New Hampshire no longer the Live Free or Die state? When did it become so government-controlling as to dictate what type of drinks may be served at one’s ax-throwing emporium?