Anna Jarvis created Mother’s Day and later in life came to resent the shopping holiday it grew into. We’re sure a few moms in a vexing moment or two have felt the same about their creations.
Jarvis was born in Webster, New Hampshire, in the middle of the Civil War, though she would grow up in the newly minted state of West Virginia, where her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, taught school and organized Mother’s Day Work Clubs to improve health and sanitation in her community. When mom died in 1905, her daughter continued the activism and to advocate.
Others had advocated for a world Mother’s Day of peace but it went nowhere. But Anna’s effort, after years of work, succeeded. On May 9, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. To honor mom, mamma, mamie or mutter, all government buildings would display the flag, and all Americans were invited to do likewise. That’s it. Simple yet beautiful.
What better way to celebrate America than a tip of the hat to the moms who made it? It pairs well with apple pie, baseball or outlet shopping. It’s mom’s day; we don’t judge.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.