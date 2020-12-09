As terrible and trying as the coronavirus pandemic is for older, confined populations, it is relatively mild for children. Depriving children of their classroom education is, however, quite harmful.

Network newscasts were full of that fact this week, as reporting came in on what remote learning has done to kids’ grades. It isn’t pretty.

Students who were succeeding in the classroom last year are flunking from home. This frustrates them as well as parents; and, when the teachers’ union isn’t watching, classroom teachers tell a similar story.

The findings shouldn’t surprise. Pediatricians have been saying right along that the classroom is important for the health (including mental) of children. Dr. Anthony Fauci was quoted in the network reports as to how the safest place for kids, with the lowest transmission rate for COVID-19, is the classroom.

It was good to read that the Litchfield School District hopes to return to in-person learning next week. Unlike Nashua and Manchester, Litchfield has in fact had kids in the classrooms for much of the fall. Only when the viral surge hit a large number of staff recently did the district go to remote.

Superintendent Mike Jette says he wants to get the kids back next week if at all possible. That is the positive attitude that we wish all school districts would adopt. Parents and their school boards are going to have to speak up for that to happen.

