New Hampshire made some history recently when Governor Sununu signed HB 1182. This bill established a way for pilots to register and get license plates for “roadable aircraft.” These are “flying cars” in common parlance.

It remains to be seen if the space aged futurists’ visions of highways in the sky (or personal jetpacks) will ever come to pass, but it is nice to see New Hampshire at the forefront.

Kudos to the New Hampshire General Court and Governor for recognizing the possibilities that being at the forefront of technology might present.

So don’t be surprised if you look over at a stoplight and see a small airplane in the next lane. You might be looking at the future, right here in New Hampshire.

