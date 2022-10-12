At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
Diane and John Foley said yes, they thought he would. We agree. If not in Ukraine, he would be in some other troubled part of the world where oppressed people and their children are struggling to survive war, famine, or man’s indifference to man.
The new memorial is at Saint Katharine Drexel Church, a combined Alton-Wolfeboro parish where Dr. and Mrs. Foley raised their children in the Catholic faith. The strength of that faith has helped the Foleys carry on in the years since their son was brutally killed by ISIS elements after he was kidnapped in Syria.
They don’t need to wear their religion on their sleeve any more than their son did. It showed in how he led his life, always trying to help others, and how his parents continue to rise each day to honor his memory through the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. The latter helps to keep the pressure on the U.S. government to work to free other Americans being held hostage abroad.
Jim Foley’s faith helped him go back to report in the troubled Mideast even after his early time as a captive in Libya. He was a remarkable individual and journalist who was honored posthumously with the Nackey S. Loeb School’s First Amendment award. The Foleys are fortunate to have their faith. New Hampshire is fortunate to have the Foleys.
Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.