Credit leaders Sherman Packard and Chuck Morse and the Republican legislative majority for giving New Hampshire taxpayers a great way to start off the new year. They made and succeeded in the important goal of better sharing with towns and cities the huge revenues generated by the state’s rooms and meals tax. A promised 40% share of this income was effectively reduced decades ago by a yearly cap on how much the amount could increase per year.
State Sen. Denise Ricciardi of Bedford served as point person to introduce and shepherd this bill, itself quite a feat for a freshman legislator. Her work was then rolled into an overall budget bill that actually cut the tax from 9 to 8.5%.
Despite, or perhaps because of the cut, the rooms and meals tax brought in sufficient money so that the new share for towns and cities totals $100 million this year. Ricciardi wanted to restore the local share to 40% but the compromise cut that to 30%. Still, it is no longer capped.
That means $2.5 million more coming to Manchester, $2 million more to Nashua, and substantial increases elsewhere. The distribution is based on population.
Taxpayers will now want to see what their local governments do with the money. One hopes that the few fiscal hawks on the Manchester and Nashua boards of aldermen will demand an accounting. Where select boards and school boards hold the purse strings, taxpayers may want to make such inquiries in person. Town and school meetings aren’t that far off.
Dick Flynn, who died last week at the age of 94, helped oversee New Hampshire law enforcement and safety during a time of great change and growth. He did so ably and tirelessly and we owe him and his family a great deal of thanks.
Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.