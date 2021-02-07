The decision to close Manchester’s Hallsville Elementary School was not done to balance the budget, School Superintendent John Goldhardt said last week. But it helps.
So too does Goldhardt’s statement that, “Looking down the road, we have declining enrollment, we continue to have declining enrollment in the city, and we had to make some decisions sooner or later.”
Gee, could this mean that the superintendent is going to continue to pay heed to the study that suggests that the city can save millions of dollars more with further closings and consolidations? The projected savings is in maintenance costs only. It doesn’t account for needing fewer teachers for fewer students.
It would be a welcome turn in tone from Goldhardt’s recent comment that, while he agrees with the study’s data, his school board bosses want to use different data.