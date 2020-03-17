Paul Bofinger, who died last week in Concord at age 86, had slipped quietly from his public presence years ago. Few people today may recognize the name, but Bofinger had a lot to do with the New Hampshire green spaces and vast forest tracts that many of us take for granted today.
For more than a quarter of a century, he was Chief Forester of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. He was adept at a calling that he loved. (Story, Page A4.)
He was instrumental, along with Gov. John H. Sununu, in creating an ambitious public-private partnership whose little acorns have grown into mighty conservation efforts.
Likewise, he helped expand the wilderness area of the White Mountain National Forest by 11,000 acres.
His work in keeping the federal highway folks from jamming Interstate 93 through Franconia Notch pays dividends to this day and, one hopes, for centuries to come.
Like many Granite Staters, Paul wasn’t born here. But he and his wife, Lenita, who predeceased him, made this their home and we are lucky for that.