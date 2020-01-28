Christa McAuliffe has been gone from this good earth for nearly as many years as we were fortunate to have had her here. For many in New Hampshire, she will always be the smiling, positive, 37-year-old Concord high school teacher who explained her job this way: I touch the future. I teach.
With six fellow astronauts, she died in the space shuttle Challenger explosion on Jan. 28, 1986. When people so young and vital die so suddenly, it stuns us, as we are seeing today with the weekend death of NBA star Kobe Bryant. Such events seem inexplicable and can leave us questioning our faith and the meaning of life.
It is said that NASA wanted an “ordinary person” to rekindle public interest in the space program. If true, it missed the mark with Christa. There was no “ordinary” about her.
Had it been another teacher who perished that day, she would have been in her classroom, consoling her students and drawing on lessons from the past to help them understand that life can be hard and cruel but also beautiful. She seemed to us to be all about the pioneer spirit that keeps us reaching for the stars.
In Alan B. Shepard, New Hampshire had America’s first astronaut in space. In Christa McAuliffe, it had its most memorable. When we remember them, they live on.
(The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord is one way to learn more about the two and space exploration. It is open most weekends and during school vacations.)