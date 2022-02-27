A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down its guard here.
Something called the Military Religious Freedom Foundation cooked up this lawsuit on behalf of two veterans who ostensibly objected to the initial display, a table that includes a Bible donated by a since-deceased Bedford vet who was held captive by the Germans in World War II.
The anti-Bible brigade now expresses the “distinct hope the VA will follow through in a spirit of diversity, inclusion and equity…”
Apparently that “spirit” only shows up when someone is willing to oppose ridiculous demands.
We liked the response from the First Liberty Institute, which had objected to the anti-Bible effort and intervened.
“The POW/MIA Remembrance Table is a visible, time-honored tradition that will remain on display,” a director said last week. “Anyone who tries to alter or disturb our client’s display will have to go through us.”
The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.
Tomorrow is a national holiday that long ago was created to honor the Father of Our Country. But Congress diluted George Washington’s singular contributions to the nation by turning his Feb. 22 birthday into a Monday holiday.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.