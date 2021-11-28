The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).

Pierce is rarely cited except when the nation’s “worst” Presidents are being listed.

“She had one President,” wrote Robert Frost in his “New Hampshire” poem. “(pronounce him Purse, and make the most of it for better or worse. He’s your one chance to score against the state).”

Pierce makes the list for his single term that saw the nation come ever closer to the Civil War. He is vilified for making compromises on the question of slavery.

But what was he to do? Our founding fathers had kicked that terrible can down the road in order to establish the Constitution. Had they not done so, there would have been no United States of America. The Civil War that followed was inevitable but had it come earlier, the nation may not have been strong enough to withstand it, nor the masses of people as conscious as they were to become of the terrible evil of slavery.

Pierce was an accomplished lawyer and a brave warrior in the War with Mexico. Our “Looking Back” history columnist Aurore Eaton notes in her latest Monday piece that Pierce, despite being thrown from his horse and seriously injured, continued to lead his troops. He then stepped up to try to lead the country. He failed, but so had many of his countrymen.

May he rest in peace.

