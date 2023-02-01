Doing away with prison for women is the subject of a hearing scheduled in Concord today. The idea makes no more sense than does doing away with law enforcement because rogue cops exist.

The plan to “de-carcerate” would also “decriminalize” acts involving women. After all, says the group behind this lunacy, some of these female bad actors are the “primary caregiver.” There seems to be no thought from this group given to male primary caregivers.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Neither rain nor …: Remote snow days

Are school snow days a thing of the past? Not quite, despite predictions that the remote learning that came with COVID-19 would mean an end to mid-winter days off.

Pat’s pen: Buchanan retires

Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Maggie’s money: A crypto collection

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan will be doing the right thing if she is able to return to his victims the same amount of money she received from an alleged crypto currency swindler. It may take awhile.

Snowbound: Keeping the lights on

Whether you lost power during Monday’s storm or your lights stayed on throughout, the power companies and crews are to be commended. Despite a snowfall that was in many places heavy, wet, and substantial, crews were ready to deal with it.

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Helping the homeless: ACLU did not do so

Judge John Kissinger got it right last week in allowing the removal of a dangerous tent city that Manchester officials had let fester for much too long before taking action. They did so only after citizens and neighboring businesses went before Mayor Joyce Craig and the aldermen at City Hall…

Rewriting history: Witches and hunters

The Legislature is again this session presented with a bill to exonerate a 17th-century New Hampshire witch and a 20th-century minister who, some claim, was the victim of a communist witch hunt. It’s OK with us on the witch but we would urge legislators to think carefully on the second.

The true helpers: Manchester’s finest

While we question the competence of Mayor Joyce Craig on the homeless situation, among other things, there is no doubt that many city employees and nonprofit agencies are doing their best with the cards they have been dealt. It cannot be easy.

Friday, January 20, 2023

Of primary concern: Tweaking the date

A wholesale upending of New Hampshire’s state primary elections schedule is unwise and unwarranted. Of the three ideas now being bandied about, we would defer to the Secretary of State’s position.

' Dear Joe Biden': Will he read NH letter?

One New Hampshire primary that no one has ever complained of being late in the game is the presidential one. It was nice to see several prominent Democratic elder statesmen turning out this week with a letter calling out their even older friend, Joe Biden, about his plans to move the Granite…

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Candy Land: NH, kids, and pot

The number of accidental ingestion cases among little kids has gone up as the cannabis industry has moved from illegal to medicinal to recreational use.”