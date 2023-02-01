Doing away with prison for women is the subject of a hearing scheduled in Concord today. The idea makes no more sense than does doing away with law enforcement because rogue cops exist.
The plan to “de-carcerate” would also “decriminalize” acts involving women. After all, says the group behind this lunacy, some of these female bad actors are the “primary caregiver.” There seems to be no thought from this group given to male primary caregivers.
No surprise, a Democrat state senator from Portsmouth is sponsoring the initial bill here, with several Democrats as co-sponsors. The bill to be heard Wednesday would allow judges to order “non-incarceration” if the perpetrator checks the “primary caregiver” box.
The national group even has a poster child for its effort. But it’s not a child.
We thought Pam Smart would be the sentimental choice. But the national “FreeHer” movement went with Kristie Torbick, a former school guidance counselor who was sent to prison for sexually assaulting a minor student. But she has apologized to the youngster and his family, so all is well.
A voice of common sense on all this locally is the N.H. Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.
“No elected officials should be siding with sexual offenders over the children and communities they harmed,” said the coalition.
The state Senate Judiciary Committee should pay heed.
