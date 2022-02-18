It appears voters in San Francisco have kept their heads even as they lose their hearts to the city by the bay.

Witness their overwhelming vote this week to oust three members of the city school board. Their tolerance for “equity” rather than basic education has its limits.

For one thing, the liberal school board was one of the last in California (which is not exactly conservative) to drop big government’s extreme reaction to the pandemic that closed schools for much longer than needed. San Francisco children went to actual school for only a few weeks last year.

The school board was busy with other, more important things. In the name of “equity” it was dropping some school names — Abraham Lincoln, for one. It was also trying to do away with such outdated ideas as merit.

Kids would no longer be admitted to an elite high school based on merit. This had the effect of enraging a minority group. According to liberal-think, “equity” is all about assisting minorities but in this case, citizens of Asian descent were among those upset. Seems such families, no doubt through work and study, have had a disproportionate share of the elite school’s population. Where are quotas when you need them?

More than 70 percent of San Francisco voters exercised their right and recalled the three board members. School boards and politicians elsewhere, even in New Hampshire, might take note.

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Sunday, February 06, 2022

