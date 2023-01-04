We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?

Democrats across the country have done so or at least donated to charity what the authorities call “dirty money.”

Friday, December 30, 2022
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Power outages: A tough couple of days

We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

What qualifications? NH skipped a step

They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.

House of Cards: Trump the Joker

Donald Trump is now selling Donald Trump digital trading cards. The question is not whether the man has no shame. That was answered long ago.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Biden message: NH can send it

Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.

Pot on the roads: Sobering study

Pot pushers promoting yet another New Hampshire legalization bill will no doubt ignore a new national highway safety study. They do so at our peril.