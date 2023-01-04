We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Democrats across the country have done so or at least donated to charity what the authorities call “dirty money.”
Bankman-Fried’s alleged scam was one for the record books, leaving his firms with an estimated $8 billion hole. We know that sum doesn’t mean much to Hassan. She votes for such spending, of taxpayer money, without hesitation. But still.
The FTX boss was arrested in the Bahamas on Dec. 13 and returned to Manhattan. His $40 million in political donations, almost all to Democrats, was exposed at that time. Some went to a U.S. House fund for Democrats. Did either Rep. Chris Pappas or Anne Kuster partake?
Hassan party colleagues in the Senate quickly sensed this as a bad look and announced such money would be donated. Not surprisingly, these were “charities’ such as Planned Parenthood.
How much can they put Hassan and state party boss Ray Buckley down for?
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.
Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.