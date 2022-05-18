We know that people interested in disability rights were eager to read Mark Hayward’s column (see related editorial). We know this because several of them inquired as to how they might “get around” the UnionLeader.com paywall.
As vexing as it might be to some to have pay to read such a piece, the fact is that such items, written and edited by professional reporters and staff, only come about because of funding.
The news staff can’t work for free. It’s not a sustainable model, as much as news folks love the news business. It is, in fact, a business. In our case, a combination of revenues from readers, advertisers, and, most recently, for-profit and non-profit underwriters, keeps the business running.
That last source is coming to be relied on more and more by many news organizations, as advertisers have migrated to giant social media platforms, and as those platforms have skimmed news and information from their originators. In Australia, those platforms are now being required to pay the originating newspapers and other news media.
We recently attended the first New Hampshire News Philanthropy Summit designed to educate more businesses and newsrooms on some successful news underwriting efforts and how to achieve them. All parties were and are interested in how to generate content that is important for the public to have in order to remain engaged in our democracy.
Several existing and planned projects in a lot of subject areas were discussed. Without exception, all of them required funding. In some cases, such funding obviates the need for a paywall. But as nice as it would be, no one came up with a way for important content to just pop up at no cost to anyone.
