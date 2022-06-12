Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.
Using the term “conservative” to identify the far-out crowd that seeks the head of Gov. Chris Sununu does a disservice to the term. Trying to bring him down for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic that hit New Hampshire with no warning and no easy answers is ludicrous.
Education and safety leaders are right to review the state of school security throughout New Hampshire. We trust they do this periodically and that their announcement of such an effort last week in the wake of the mass murder of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, is more to reassure an anxious publ…
There are “red flag” warnings in the news these days as the nation grapples with the threats of mayhem made by individuals whose mental health may be in crisis. We are told that if we see something amiss with our neighbor next-door or on a social platform we are to say something.
One of the many things that makes New Hampshire a special place is the variety and strength of its nonprofit community. And key to that community’s success is the individual and business support that nonprofits receive. Without the community, there would be far fewer non-profit organizations…
New Hampshire citizens need to keep an eye on efforts to liberalize housing development laws and regulations or they may wake up some day soon to find four new families living on the small single-family lot next door. They also may find the Granite State morphing into an extension of suburba…
When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?