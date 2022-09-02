Good to know that nuclear power has been given a thumbs-up by — wait for it — self-proclaimed “environmentalists.”
Most folks are for protecting their environment, but if you’re not part of the “environmentalist” crowd, your clean earth credentials are suspect at best and most likely denounced by the “greens.”
But it has finally dawned on some of those who say fossil-fueled climate change is about to kill the earth that nuclear power is an efficient, clean, inexpensive and readily-available source of the power that even they will need to keep the lights on and their electric vehicle batteries charged.
The piece focuses on a California nuclear plant that was to be scrapped by 2025 but now may remain open and even have its lifespan extended through 2029. The formerly anti-nuke governor is pushing for that.
“It’s a remarkable turnaround in a state where anti-nuclear activists and progressive Democratic lawmakers have found with great success to rid the state of nuclear power,” according to NPR.
This even includes “Mothers for Nuclear.”
It is headed by two moms who say they are eco-friendly liberals. But both took jobs at the Diablo Canyon plant, one a scientist and the other an engineer. One said, “it took a lot of years to change my mind … and eventually realize that nuclear really aligned with my environmental and humanitarian goals.”
New Hampshire ought to review and rethink what role it should play on Mount Washington and what entity should oversee it. The Northeast’s highest peak is an invaluable part of our state in many respects. Its breathtaking beauty and spectacular vistas are unmatched even as its extreme environ…
We had to re-read the quote to make sure we had it right. A Manchester Black Lives Matter leader said that Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg “is a White man; he should have no say over whether or not” something is racist.
President Joe Biden’s “forgiving” of certain student loan debt is wrong on many levels, including what this will cost the taxpayer and how unfair this is to people who either have paid off their debt or worked long hours to avoid borrowing at all.
The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.
Far be it from us to fault a politician or talking head merely for jumping to the wrong conclusion or confusing names or titles. A rookie reporter here once covered a City Hall committee meeting where a city official sat in an alderman’s regular seat, nameplate shining. The resulting story q…
Give Mount Washington Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby credit. He has worked hard to keep the world-famous attraction just that — a mainstay of the North Country’s vitally important tourism business. The Cog Railway has been a part of that business for more than 150 years. It’s a little late t…
It was news to us, and no doubt to Gov. Chris Sununu, but Gen. Donald Bolduc claims his candidacy for the U.S. Senate kept Sununu from seeking that seat. Given Bolduc has been running for that office for two years, how come it took Sununu until recently to remove himself from consideration?
In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.