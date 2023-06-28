It is good to be the Santa and it was Eversource in the funny hat and beard this week doling out presents.
Years after secretly accumulating North Country properties for the failed Northern Pass power transmission project, Eversource is giving away thousands of acres, most of it in Coos County. Much of the land is being returned to private parties who had previously parted with it for a tidy profit even as neighbors picketed and protested against the unsightly mega project.
Northern Pass would have cost an estimated $1.6 billion pre-Biden dollars. It would have stood higher than 150 feet at places and run a 192-mile course through 30 towns and pristine wilderness. It would have carried surplus electricity generated by Hydro-Quebec in Canada to power a million homes — Connecticut and Massachusetts homes — or countless Teslas.
New Hampshire would have received some small economic benefit, but the power was never meant for us — rather it was aimed at markets that can count hydro as green to satisfy environmental commitments. New Hampshire does not.
In all, about 5,300 acres are being returned. Stewartstown resident Harry Brown hopes the move will be good for off-highway recreational vehicles.
It appears it will, as a large block of the land is going to Bear Rock Adventures in Pittsburg, a company offering ATV “glamping” experiences.
Given that one way or another a power company’s folly makes its way into power bills, our hope is that as much of the land as practical remains open to the public and not reserved for a wealthy pitch-my-tent-for-me crowd.
