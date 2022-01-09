First it was the Old Man of the Mountain. Now Bill Gardner. Is New Hampshire officially over?
Secretary of State Gardner announced his retirement last week. It was the right decision, to be sure. Gardner knows no one lasts forever (see that other Old Man) and he is going out on his own terms after an extraordinary career of service to his beloved New Hampshire. He leaves the office in the capable hands of his assistant of 20 years, Dave Scanlan, who will have a little time to demonstrate his own mettle for the top job.
The Legislature elects the Secretary of State every two years. Thanks to Gardner, the office has been properly viewed as nonpartisan ever since he won the job in 1976. He has been reelected no matter what party was in office. While he is a Democrat and Scanlan is a Republican, partisan politics has not figured into the running of that office, nor should it.
The state Democratic Party and its chairman, Ray Buckley, tried their damndest to overturn that long and important tradition in 2018, but a bipartisan coalition, which included former Gov. John Lynch and other prominent Democrats and Republicans, rallied to defend Gardner, who barely won.
Gardner and Scanlan have overseen the office with impeccable integrity, which is vital when it comes to overseeing our elections, especially in these fractious times. For decades, Gardner has been the gold standard in defending the New Hampshire Presidential Primary against attempts by both major parties over the years (sometimes at the same time) to end its first-in-the-nation primary distinction. It is a position that has been as important to the nation as it is a source of pride to the state (not counting some left-wingers, podcasters included). One sure way to endanger it is to turn the secretary of state position into another partisan divide.
Indeed, Gardner’s intestinal fortitude against partisan pressures has often made us wonder if he is made of the same granite as was the Old Man. He has said he wants to stay active in watching out for New Hampshire. Might he consider a perch above Profile Lake in Franconia Notch?
