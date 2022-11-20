The death of an active citizen of one’s community can sometimes leave members of that community at a loss for words or falling back on standard expressions about how the person was a pillar of the community whose presence will be sorely missed.
Some citizens step up for their business community. Some do so for their religious community. Others promote a particular cause or drive because they had their own personal interaction with it. Gary Singer did all of that.
Taught by his tight-knit family to work hard, he did so at Merchants Auto. Taught by his mom and dad to give back, he did so with the Salvation Army serving on its board of directors, helping out at the Kids Cafe and ringing bells each Christmas, even as he set an example of his own rich Jewish faith.
Crushed by the loss of his first wife, he turned darkness into light for many by making the Gail Singer Red Cross Memorial Blood drive one of the biggest annual events in the country.
His obituary says that Gary’s dynamic personality and outsized presence will be missed by all. That is surely so.
Its polling was off, but the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College called it exactly right in declining to host or to participate in a post-election panel that would have included the disgraced Rudy Giuliani.
It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.
After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?
Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
Whereas it has long been our custom to commemorate November 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace; and
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.