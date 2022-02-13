How much should a gallon of gas cost? Sen. Maggie Hassan must know if she knows what we’re paying now is too much.

Hassan and a group of fellow Democratic senators are shilling what they’ve appetizingly dubbed the Gas Prices Relief Act. It would suspend the nation’s 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax until next year and use federal Treasury agents to assure sellers pass the meager savings along to customers. A small reprieve from the buck a gallon more we’re paying this year.

But those taxes are what feeds the Highway Trust Fund, which pays for the very infrastructure Democrats want to borrow trillions to “Build Back Better.” But don’t worry, Uncle Sugar’s rube goldbrick crazy straw bends and twists around corners. The act would require the Treasury to dip into the general fund to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent, even as the nation borrows billions monthly to keep government bloat buoyant.

We don’t need an election year gas pump shell game. What’s needed is a senator who will work all six years to assure ample supplies of petroleum are available to support affordable gasoline, diesel for shipping, and oil to heat New Hampshire homes. To borrow from James Carville, “It’s the energy, stupid.”

Friday, February 11, 2022

Trump’s seal: More bark than bite

New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022

Holloways’ gift: A cherished NH couple

Paul and Anna Grace Holloway have given much to the betterment of New Hampshire in time and service. There is no indication that they are likely to stop anytime soon. Good for New Hampshire.

Sunday, February 06, 2022

Manchester mess: Goldhardt wants out

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt wants to jump ship to Nevada so he can end his career “with a crescendo.” Well strike up the band!

Spoiler alert: NPR outs groundhog

We have become accustomed to many in the news media interjecting into pretty much every story on Donald J. Trump a sentence noting the falsity of his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Nothing wrong with that, but determining truth from lies is not always so easy to do. One n…

Titles 2.0: Cheaper, faster, stronger, smarter

Vehicle titles are printed to look valuable, like stock certificates or bearer bonds, but are they in fact vestigial? Or worse, like your appendix or wisdom teeth, mostly an opportunity for malady?

Friday, February 04, 2022

Harmony facts: Why the letter holdup?

Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.

Wednesday, February 02, 2022

Sununu speaks: Sensibility shocks

Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?

Thanks, TB: We won’t see his equal

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…