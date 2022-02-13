How much should a gallon of gas cost? Sen. Maggie Hassan must know if she knows what we’re paying now is too much.
Hassan and a group of fellow Democratic senators are shilling what they’ve appetizingly dubbed the Gas Prices Relief Act. It would suspend the nation’s 18.4-cents-per-gallon gas tax until next year and use federal Treasury agents to assure sellers pass the meager savings along to customers. A small reprieve from the buck a gallon more we’re paying this year.
But those taxes are what feeds the Highway Trust Fund, which pays for the very infrastructure Democrats want to borrow trillions to “Build Back Better.” But don’t worry, Uncle Sugar’s rube goldbrick crazy straw bends and twists around corners. The act would require the Treasury to dip into the general fund to keep the Highway Trust Fund solvent, even as the nation borrows billions monthly to keep government bloat buoyant.
We don’t need an election year gas pump shell game. What’s needed is a senator who will work all six years to assure ample supplies of petroleum are available to support affordable gasoline, diesel for shipping, and oil to heat New Hampshire homes. To borrow from James Carville, “It’s the energy, stupid.”
