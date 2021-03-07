Closer to home, a mini-uproar followed a New Hampshire House hearing on a bill known as the “gay panic defense.” This is a legal strategy in which a defendant claims that a state of violent, temporary insanity caused him or her to assault or even kill someone who is LGBTQ. In other words, the defendant panicked because of the victim’s sexuality and thus his or her action was justified, not criminal.
No, this has apparently not been a problem in New Hampshire. We think any New Hampshire jury presented with such a case would view it very much like juries generally do with claims of not guilty by reason of insanity: with a very skeptical eye.
There appears to be no valid reason for New Hampshire to add a statute outlawing the defense. But such legislation has apparently become an LBGTQ cause du Jour around the country. That may be why proponents of the bill seized upon the ill-considered words of a Manchester representative during its hearing. Alas, there are no laws against either foolish officials or unnecessary bills.