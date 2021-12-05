Actions have consequences. Exeter should look to Loudoun County, Va. The school board there has agreed to pay part of the legal bill for a grade school teacher who was suspended for declining to abide by a school’s gender-terminology policy, which appears similar to that of Exeter. The Virginia Supreme Court has sided with the teacher. It ordered a stop to retaliating against Tanner Cross for speaking in opposition to the policy. The court also ordered the school board to remove references to the suspension from his personnel file, and to pay $20,000 for his lawyers.
Teachers are required to use students’ preferred pronouns. Cross said that his Christian faith precluded him from doing so because that would constitute lying.
In Exeter, the freshman was disciplined for a text exchange (outside of school) in which he stated his view that there are only two genders. He declines to refer to someone as a “they” or a “ze.” The Exeter “Gender Nonconforming Students’ Policy” says a student refusal to respect this is a violation.
Exeter’s school district apparently has its credit card at hand. Superintendent David Ryan backs the suspension, although he didn’t say so directly, issuing a statement about respecting “the right of coaches to make such decisions in a manner consistent with the standards” etc. etc.
Speaking of taxpayer money, we wonder how much Ryan is paying for a Manchester public relations firm to issue statements for him.
Meanwhile, taxpayers elsewhere in New Hampshire may want to check their own school district policies. An ACLU report estimates that 48 out of 196 school districts have such rules.
If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.
Have WMUR-TV and NH Public Radio caved to the wishes/demands/broadsides of Democratic shills and others who complain that New Hampshire’s governor shouldn’t be getting air time to impart COVID-19 information to the public?
The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).
Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …
It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.