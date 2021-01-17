Asked at his press conference last Thursday why teachers aren’t getting first priority for vaccinations, Gov. Chris Sununu noted that teachers deal with the age group least susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19. He also said that if a teacher is age 65 or over, or has serious health conditions, they can sign up as of this Friday.

Points well taken. But the governor needs to take the lead in urging school districts to get the kids back into the classroom.

Sununu says that this is what most parents want. That has been our observation as well. But some districts, notably Manchester and Nashua, keep coming up with excuses.

The governor mentioned teacher unions as one hurdle. They are a big one, citing every contract line and loophole to justify their position. This has even gone to the point of insisting that teachers be allowed to travel out of state, which triggers quarantines upon their return, and leaves districts even more lacking for teachers.

The unions complain of their members’ health concerns. But the schools that have done in-person or hybrid learning have shown the weakness of that argument. Few children have been carriers of the disease and fewer still have been ill.

Catholic and private schools here and around the country have been able to keep their doors open during the pandemic. Why is it that public schools cannot?

The effects of children being away from school have been serious. They have not only fallen behind in their learning, they are more prone to psychological problems; and child safety services are concerned that abuse cases are going unreported.

New Hampshire is rightly proud of its history of local communities supervising public education. But in this emergency, we need both Gov. Sununu and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to be ringing the school bell loud and often until superintendents and school boards get cracking.

