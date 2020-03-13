Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.
President Trump’s announcement that all travel and trade from Europe would be suspended for 30 days was dramatic. It may help slow the virus and it told Americans that this is a serious matter and we all need to pay attention.
But it is unsettling that in a short but major address, Trump could get some things so wrong. Suspension of trade? Wrong, as Trump himself tweeted out within an hour of his talk.
Suspension of travel from Europe? Yes, for foreigners; but no for Americans and permanent residents. It appears U.S. citizens and residents may be quarantined when they get here, but at least they can get here.
The Trump team certainly knows that its enemies are prepared to pounce on any misstep it makes. On something as major as this, we would hope that it would look to make sure it has its facts straight.
Meanwhile, here in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu is doing a good job of coordinating public health messages in a fast-changing situation.
He should instruct public health officials to be as open as possible in giving the public the facts as to instances of the virus. Officials have been refusing to identify in what city or town a COVID-19 case has been found, on the grounds that this might reveal confidential patient information.
It would do no such thing. But it would help to alert people in that city or town and help to inform their own decisions.
With the government urging the public to use common sense, we would note that this goes both ways.