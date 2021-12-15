Similar to recent “get-Sununu” efforts, a national teacher union lawsuit over a New Hampshire anti-discrimination statute has more to do with its own political motives than with any true angst over the law.
The law was a reaction to efforts cross the country to introduce into public school classrooms various versions of a pernicious dogma that holds that all God’s (White) children and all American institutions are inherently racist. An initial legislative proposal to address this was ham-handed and overly broad. State Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley took on the unenviable task of repairing the bill.
Despite its critics’ claims, the resulting law doesn’t ban classroom discussion of racism “as part of a larger course of academic instruction” on the historical existence of such ideas and subjects.
The law may have already done some good if it prompts more parents and school boards to take a closer look at efforts to further trash and degrade American exceptionalism.
Bradley notes that teaching students that they “are inferior or superior” to others “is discrimination.” That is true.
But Bradley said this week that the lawsuit means that the teachers’ union doesn’t understand the law’s intent. We think the union understands it perfectly well. But its own intent is to do what it can to disrupt any and all efforts to allow the people of New Hampshire to have a say in their children’s education.
