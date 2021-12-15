It may not have been his best choice of words, but political enemies of Chris Sununu aren’t really upset about his comparison of a possible state mask mandate with time in a hockey penalty box. (Although the analogy is interesting. Depending on your vaccination status, would this be like a major penalty for spearing or just two minutes for elbowing?)
For Gov. Sununu’s foes, no matter what he does or says regarding dealing with COVID-19 is cause for them to pull their goalie to try to score political points. With an election year fast approaching, the idea is to try to weaken the governor’s popularity by any means possible. Whether that adversely affects his ability to deal with the stubborn virus is immaterial.
Our two cents? New Hampshire is fortunate at this crucial time to have such a capable and energetic governor. He appears tireless and cheap political criticisms seem to roll off his back. We wonder how an older or more sensitive soul would fare under similar circumstances.
Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.
Taxpayers in the Exeter School District will want to watch how their money is being spent to defend a lawsuit filed by a freshman at Exeter High. He is the boy who was suspended from the football team for a game because he declined to use “non-binary gender identity” in referring to other st…
If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.