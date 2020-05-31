Jack and Andrea Carnevale wrote a compelling piece for our New Hampshire Voices page last Thursday. The headline summed it up nicely: “A lifetime of hard work is at stake.”
The Carnevales own the Bedford Village Inn and Restaurant alongside Route 101. Through dint of sacrifice and fine service, they have worked for 30 years to build up a New Hampshire business.
If this and many other small businesses are to have a chance of survival, they need to reopen as soon as possible.
The Carnevales argue that hotels and dining rooms such as theirs are well-equipped and managed to control customer behavior and ensure that all safety guidelines are met. “Guests are in their own rooms and when they dine they are social distancing, they would not be allowed to congregate in lobbies, etc. All the restrictions would be easy for us to manage.”
Gov. Chris Sununu appears to have gotten the message. While he has extended his emergency powers’ stay-at-home order for two more weeks, he announced last Friday that hotels will be able to reopen this Friday, with some restrictions, including no indoor dining. Let’s hope that rule goes away soon as well.