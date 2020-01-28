Ray Goulet didn’t make the cut for the Union Leader’s 2020 Class of 40 under Forty. At age 72, the Manchester man is a wee bit over the age limit.
But we thought of Goulet while reading the brief bios of this year’s Class of 40, as announced on Monday. One of the reasons for this annual recognition, now in its 19th year, is to honor the community work of those chosen and to inspire other young Granite Staters to do the same.
Ray Goulet didn’t need to be inspired. But this year’s recipient of the Maurice L. McQuillen Award for work with military veterans is himself quite an inspiration.
The Manchester man and Vietnam veteran says others are more deserving than he. That may be so, but his service is outstanding.
He serves on the board of the N.H. Veterans Home in Tilton. He volunteers on honor flights to Washington. He helped bring the Vietnam Moving Wall to New Hampshire communities; and he helped create the Vietnam memorial at the veterans cemetery.
All of these things, and more, have helped better life in New Hampshire, not just for military veterans, but for all of us.
It was the same way with Maurice McQuillen, a Union Leader and Sunday News reporter for many years and the man first tasked with bringing a weekly Veterans Page to the newspaper.
“Mack” had been through combat in Europe in World War II. He knew and appreciated his fellow veterans. Without fanfare, he helped many of them in need, in addition to his work on the Veterans Page.
He, Ray Goulet, and the young men and women who are giving back to their communities make New Hampshire a special place.