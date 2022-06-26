Gov. Chris Sununu, speaking of the proposed suspension of federal gasoline taxes, said last week that he has never met a tax cut he couldn’t like. But he ought to have reservations about this one.
The tax holiday would do little to ease the pain at the pump. But it would shrink the monies that are dedicated to repair and replacement of our highways and bridges. That likely means more borrowing just as long-term interest rates head much higher.
In proposing a gas tax suspension, President Biden promises to do ‘everything possible to bring the price of energy down.”
Seriously? While Biden prepares to jet off to ask Saudi Arabia to step up its oil production, the New York Times reports that the administration is “weighing whether to ban new oil and gas drilling off America’s coasts.”
“Everything possible” to defeat high energy costs would include as a national priority the siting and building of modern nuclear power plants. Nuclear power would also do more to cope with climate change than other so-called green energy initiatives.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.