Its polling was off, but the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College called it exactly right in declining to host or to participate in a post-election panel that would have included the disgraced Rudy Giuliani.
Once “America’s mayor” for his fine efforts in New York City, including post-911 confusion and distress, Giuliani has soiled his name and abandoned his political principles in the name of Donald Trump’s election lies.
Giuliani is now little more than a political punchline. His groundless claims have been rejected repeatedly by the nation’s courts. They also contributed to the post-election mob violence that threatened Mike Pence and senators and congressmen at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His law license has been suspended.
It is fine and noble to offer space for sharp differences of opinion on all manner of things political. But politics is debased and abused by the dangerous nonsense promoted by Giuliani.
Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque put it well.
“We chose not to provide a platform for an individual who has actively worked to undermine the integrity of our elections.”
Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
Whereas it has long been our custom to commemorate November 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace; and
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.
Mount Washington Commission chairman Jeb Bradley has made it clear that the natural environment at New Hampshire’s highest point must be protected even as services for its many visitors are maintained. He and his fellow commissioners say that the summit master plan they adopted last month wi…
Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.