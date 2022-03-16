A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.
That’s rare in these days of violence in entertainment that is almost as foul as the language. “Birdie” entertains without such crude crutches.
Originally on Broadway, a version of the musical comedy became a hit movie with Ann-Margret, Dick Van Dyke, and Maureen Stapleton. Some topical references may not register with today’s audiences. Ever hear of Ed Sullivan or Albert Schweitzer? Never mind.
The cast and crew have put together a pretty package for the eye and the ear. Much of the cast has New Hampshire roots or ties. Look for Bedford music teacher Jill Pennington and Weare Middle School student Zane Talbot in featured roles.
Of particular note is Katie Moya in a starring role as the put-upon Rosie Alvarez. Catch her while you can. We’re guessing she is Broadway bound.
“Birdie” is at the Palace — itself a treasure for the city and state — through April 3.
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…