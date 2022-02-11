Good luck to the Manchester high school team that is competing this week in the national Junior Navy ROTC marksmanship event.
The Reserve Officer Training Corps junior program here is headquartered at Manchester High School West but draws cadets from all around. The four-member marksman squad has already placed first in a statewide competition. It has now set its sights nationally. It had to compete against 6,000 cadets to get this far.
The U.S. military is more appreciated now than in the past, so we are not surprised at the high regard in which the junior program at West is held in the community. Still, with the anti-gun propaganda often evident in the media and political circles, it is encouraging to see the marksman component thriving.
It’s also nice to be able to say “Go, West!”
Principal Richard Dichard said it well. “It’s not every day we are able to send students to a national competition, and this feels especially sweet given how much has been shut down over the past two years.”
Let’s hear it for Ella Hanson, Michael Cleveland, Favour Ben-Okafour and Saige Santos.
We have become accustomed to many in the news media interjecting into pretty much every story on Donald J. Trump a sentence noting the falsity of his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Nothing wrong with that, but determining truth from lies is not always so easy to do. One n…
Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.
Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…
Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.