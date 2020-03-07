With New Hampshire’s quirky weather, there is already golf to be played hereabouts. But the ski business also has some room to run and it should take advantage.

The severity of the new coronavirus remains a question. Airline cutbacks have messed with some people’s travel plans; there is some concern about spending much time in crowds, whether at the movies, work, or school.

New Hampshire ski areas might want to be reminding our neighbors that nothing beats fresh air and the great outdoors for staying healthy. Let a virus try to catch up with you on a sunny ski slope or a mountain glade trail.

With daylight saving time starting this morning, ski areas should make snow while the sun shines.

Friday, March 06, 2020
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Editorials

Sullivan and Klobuchar: Two losses for the Democratic Party

The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.

Editorials

'Law-abiding' convict: Brooks needs to stay behind bars

Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.

Monday, March 02, 2020
Editorials

ACLU favors the dark: Won't explain county jail, ICE issue

  • Editorial
  • Updated

What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.

Sunday, March 01, 2020
Friday, February 28, 2020
Editorials

Buckle up or else: Is 'Live Free or Die' being replaced?

If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Monday, February 24, 2020
Sunday, February 23, 2020