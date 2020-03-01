Someone working for the U.S. Department of Labor thinks New Hampshire ski areas need more adult supervision. We think the ski areas are doing pretty well; but we are not so sure about the Labor Department.

April 1 is a full month away but we had to look twice at Union Leader correspondent Bea Lewis’ story last week to make sure that she and the editors weren’t getting a jump on April Fools’.

Lewis reported that a government inspector had determined that Gunstock Mountain’s teenage ski instructors are in violation of a Labor Department child labor rule. How so? Well, the teen instructors have been lowering the safety bar for ski students and also riding the lifts themselves when unaccompanied.

This, concluded the DOL representative, is “tending” to motorized equipment and that’s a no-no, don’t you know.

With the labor market as tight as it is, interpreting a labor regulation in this fashion can only exacerbate the problem, not to mention deprive willing teenagers of suitable work opportunities.

Since Gov. Chris Sununu knows a thing or two about the ski business (his family owns Waterville Ski Area), perhaps he has or will have a chat with the President on this matter. Otherwise, this labor thing could snowball.

