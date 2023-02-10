That would be to do away with the tramway, the nation’s first. The tram cars (there are two) could be replaced with gondolas, carrying eight to 10 passengers per ride.
This would be less expensive and bring in more revenue with faster trips, according to the governor. That may well be true for the winter ski season. But the tram is also popular with families in the summer and fall, at its slightly more leisurely pace.
The governor knows a thing or two about ski conveyances, having run his family-owned Waterville Valley. But he may be stretching things by citing supposed health concerns as a reason to dump the tramway.
He said visitors may feel more comfortable in a smaller gondola than in a tramway car “with 70 to 100 people” aboard during cold and flu season. (The state’s Cannon website lists an 80-person maximum.)
We may have missed it but the state parks people and the Senate Finance Committee should surely want to survey the public on the tramway question. Of particular interest would be the views of those who actually use the tramway.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.
It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …