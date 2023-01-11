Uncle Sam’s people counters have revised their criteria for classifying everywhere in America as either urban or not. In doing so an estimated 4.2 million Americans — in 1,140 small cities and big towns — are no longer urban. The Census Bureau did this by doubling a population threshold — from 2,500 to 5,000 people — and adding housing units to the definition. They had wanted to increase that people threshold to 10,000 but pulled back under pressure. Arbitrary standards are remarkably flexible like that.
It may not seem like a big deal in a federal landscape littered with do-little boondoggles but rural and urban areas qualify (or don’t) for different types of federal goodies spanning the full spectrum: transportation, housing, health care, education and agriculture.
A glance at a red and blue map of the 2020 presidential election (bit.ly/3jTcwEg) makes clear which side of the definition Democrats are likely to favor in policy making, taxing and spending. Democratic support is strongest in densely populated regions and weaker most everywhere else.
In the Granite State, newly urban areas include Conway, Durham, Exeter, Lincoln, Meredith, Raymond and the South Berwick area, spanning Maine and New Hampshire. No longer urban are Charlestown, Epping, Farmington, Hillsborough, Jaffrey, Littleton, Newport, North Conway, Peterborough, as well as areas in New Hampshire near Brattleboro and Windsor, Vermont.
“This change in definition is a big deal and a substantial change from the Census Bureau’s long-standing procedures,” said Kenneth Johnson, a senior demographer at the University of New Hampshire, in an Associated Press report. “It has significant implications both for policy and for researchers.”
We agree. What does it mean for these towns for starters? Our all-blue congressional delegation must still be recovering from Festivus because we have heard bupkis since the pronouncement went out over the holidays. If it were great news for Granite Staters, we would expect caroling.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella owe it to the people of New Hampshire to explain just what they did and why concerning a serious allegation made against Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn. So, too, does Quinn need to explain his actions, as alleged by a subordinate.
We must have missed the memo. Certainly U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan and the New Hampshire Democratic Party have long since returned and renounced the sizable donations they each received last year from alleged FTX crypto scammer Sam Bankman-Fried?
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.