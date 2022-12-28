John Harrigan has “gone fishin’” with his brother, Peter. That’s how a family member put it to a newspaper friend here in Manchester in delivering word of John’s death earlier this week.

The brothers had once worked together for our New Hampshire Sunday News. Both were excellent feature and hard news writers as well as ace photographers and lovers of the great outdoors. How could it have been otherwise?

Sunday, December 18, 2022

What qualifications? NH skipped a step

They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.

House of Cards: Trump the Joker

Donald Trump is now selling Donald Trump digital trading cards. The question is not whether the man has no shame. That was answered long ago.

Friday, December 16, 2022

Biden message: NH can send it

Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.

Pot on the roads: Sobering study

Pot pushers promoting yet another New Hampshire legalization bill will no doubt ignore a new national highway safety study. They do so at our peril.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Be careful: Beneath the beauty

New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.

A toke tax: Money for everything!

Proponents again pushing pot for New Hampshire are apparently toking different varieties themselves. Either that or the pot of gold at the end of their rainbow is too big to lift.

Sunday, December 11, 2022