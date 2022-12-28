John Harrigan has “gone fishin’” with his brother, Peter. That’s how a family member put it to a newspaper friend here in Manchester in delivering word of John’s death earlier this week.
The brothers had once worked together for our New Hampshire Sunday News. Both were excellent feature and hard news writers as well as ace photographers and lovers of the great outdoors. How could it have been otherwise?
Their parents, Fred and Esther Harrigan, were for decades the heart and soul of the News and Sentinel weekly newspaper in Colebrook. Sister Susan also caught the news bug, working for major metro papers, including Newsday on Long Island. Only youngest sister Mary managed to wiggle free from the press, becoming a champion horse trainer.
Our readers might also recognize the name Karen Harrigan. She bought the News and Sentinel from dad John. Her editorials have often been reprinted on these pages.
John was justly proud of his family, of his newspaper roots, of his beloved North Country, and of New Hampshire history. His passionate opposition to the Northern Pass power project may have been the single most powerful and effective voice against it.
He participated in an arduous reenactment of a colonial era military trek, phoning in stories along the way. He was equally at home taking pictures at a Boston Red Sox World Series, covering a violent Vietnam war protest on Hanover Street, or jogging with the first President George Bush.
John somehow managed to hold himself and his News and Sentinel team together in the aftermath of a crazed man’s murderous rampage that claimed two state troopers, editor Dennis Joos, and his close friend and soulmate, Atty. Vickie Bunnell. For getting and reporting that story for that day for his small, tight-knit hometown, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Younger brother Peter died years ago and has had the prime fishing spots all to himself above the Notches. But now he can expect some friendly but fierce competition. Godspeed, boys.
Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.
New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.