It’s no exaggeration to state that every week and month of the year is designated for national something-or-other recognition, celebration or awareness … but this month celebrates a cause we can enthusiastically get behind.

October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and anyone who’s visited the paper knows we are all about dogs. We have canine companions in the office quite frequently, and it’s not unusual to trip over squeaky toys or get slobbered on now and then.

Friday, October 07, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022

Good news, bad news: Political ups and downs

We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.

Sunday, October 02, 2022

The holocaust: Important series

Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.

Friday, September 30, 2022

Faces of war: Scenes of sacrifice

Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Swamp draining: Pappas catches on

Try as we might, it is difficult to avoid the tidal wave of political commercials washing over New Hampshire right now. The cumulative effect may not be the one the candidates want, however.