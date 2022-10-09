It’s no exaggeration to state that every week and month of the year is designated for national something-or-other recognition, celebration or awareness … but this month celebrates a cause we can enthusiastically get behind.
October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and anyone who’s visited the paper knows we are all about dogs. We have canine companions in the office quite frequently, and it’s not unusual to trip over squeaky toys or get slobbered on now and then.
Adopting a shelter dog, after careful selection and preparation to ensure a suitable match, is a rewarding experience and win-win for both human and canine. There are shelters nearby in Conway, Lunenburg, St. Johnsbury and Littleton, and anyone who wants to help animals locally can always support the Coos Animal Sanctuary here in Colebrook.
Even if you can’t adopt, there are many ways to help the many good and goofy dogs who need care.
We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.