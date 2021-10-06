As with others, the staff at Catholic Medical Center is bone-weary and dispirited by a disease that wouldn’t be taking such a toll if more people took the simple step of getting vaccinated.
If the pandemic story were submitted as a novel, it would be rejected as too farfetched that a life-saving and safe vaccine could be produced so fast but then declined by so many.
As our staff reporter Shawne Wickham detailed, it is that factor that can leave some health workers wondering if this nightmare is ever going to end.
Which leads us to the national good news. As predicted by CDC advisors, coronavirus infections are continuing to trend downward. The expected winter surge may end up either not happening or being significantly less widespread.
Serious COVID illness is declining. Hospitalizations nationally have fallen nearly 25 percent since Sept. 1. Daily death counts are also declining. New Hampshire’s figures should soon trend the same.
Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb tells the New York Times that “barring something unexpected, I’m of the opinion that this is the last major wave of infection.”
This is happening in part because the percentage of eligible Americans being vaccinated continues to rise, although not as rapidly as it could. With approval of shots for children ages 5 to 11 pending, the numbers will get even stronger.
That is good news for all of us, and especially for doctors and nurses and EMTs and others who are getting mighty tired on the front lines.
A lot of Nashuans may be forgiven for assuming that the irreplaceable and irrepressible Ed Lecius had long since been named the Gate City’s Citizen of the Year. Turns out, he had not, but that changes on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as he is duly honored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce.
Just what is going on with the pursuit of justice in Hillsborough County courts? How is it that a disgraced judge could be allowed to accept a misdemeanor (rather than felony) conviction without entering a plea? Is the court system OK with this?
Manchester voters have more to concern them than choosing a mayor and other officials this November. Also on the ballot is a city charter question, which a judge concedes would be a substantial change to the school district. It would allow the mayor and aldermen to skip any responsibility fo…
Proponents of changes to the Manchester city charter might wish to explain how well the change to “nonpartisan” elections has worked out. City and state Democratic offices were crowing about Mayor Joyce Craig‘s “Democratic victory’’ against two Republican candidates on Tuesday. The state Dem…