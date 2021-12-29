Manchester’s Superintendent of Schools did the right thing in eating a slice of humble pie before this old year has ended.
Dr. John Goldhardt must have been having a particularly bad day when he lashed out at a teacher whose offense was to complain about a broken copy machine in particular and student disrespect in general at her school, Parkside Middle School. He accused her of political motives just before the city elections.
In his apology, the super said he had learned a valuable lesson “to be much more cautious with the credibility of information that is shared with me.”
Goldhardt is starting the new year on the right note. And the lesson is a valuable one for all. It is sort of like the old newspaper maxim that holds: If your mother says she loves you, get a second source.
Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of…
The New Hampshire Liquor Commission has done an excellent job of marketing and administration in recent years. That includes finding new locales for stores while shutting down those that cost a lot in rent but bring in little business.