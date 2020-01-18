Manchester’s school board did the right thing last week in reaffirming its support for the school redistricting plan that will move fifth graders into the middle schools.
The school district has been on this path for some time now. Both the former and current superintendents have advocated for it. That is especially important for new Superintendent John Goldhardt. Failing to back him would be a heck of a way to start this relationship.
The claim that fifth graders will be bullied by eighth graders in the new design is overblown at best. School districts that were or are still K-8 have managed to deal with this issue. Some older students don’t like younger ones being bullied and do their own policing.
Change is difficult. But if the city’s public schools are to improve, change is needed. School board Vice Chair Leslie Want made the excellent point that uncertainty is not good.
“One of the things we can do to provide certainty is when we make decisions, is to stick with them. We are elected to make the tough, tough decisions, then stick by them.”