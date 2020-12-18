Some good news as New Hampshire prepares to see the end of a terrible year: Londonderry Rep. Sherman Packard is the favorite to become the next Speaker of the House.
The sudden death of Speaker Dick Hinch last week was a blow to many. Hinch was a conservative who could get along with people of various political bents. He knew the House rules and history and how to disagree without being disagreeable. At a time when our politics are more toxic than merely divisive, those are essential qualities. As it happens, “Sherm” Packard also possesses them.
Hinch and Packard shared another trait that will serve Packard well. They weren’t in it for the glory or the headlines or the power. Given the pressures of the job, even under the best of circumstances, one wonders why anyone would want it. Packard has stepped up, which is a good thing. But he may want to consider curtailing his motorcycle riding while the House is in session. A planned “drive-in” House session in Durham next month might be awkward to conduct while astride a ’cycle.