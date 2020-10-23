We are making an educated guess that new Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg is going to be a plus for the city and the force.
No small factor is Aldenberg’s years of military service. A colonel in the Mass. Army National Guard, he has served as a brigade commander. He has had tours of duty abroad, including in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Indeed, he received a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq.
The new chief is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College.
This service and experience should serve Aldenberg and the city well in several respects. First, many MPD officers are themselves military veterans. They should feel comfortable that their new chief knows the world from their perspective.
Second, in a time when there are public concerns for the supposed “militarization” of civilian police, Chief Aldenberg should know both the potential — and the limits — for use of military tactics and weaponry in a civilian population.
City Hall seems pleased with Aldenberg’s interest and intent on doing even more in the area of community policing in the state’s largest city. His many years of police experience should also serve him well.
We wish Chief Aldenberg the best in his new post.