We guess it’s one of those bad news-good news things. The bad news is that outgoing state Senate President Chuck Morse didn’t beat retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald “Backtrack” Bolduc for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat.
That leaves New Hampshire voters stuck between a rock and a hard place, i.e., between Bolduc and incumbent Maggie Hassan. We should make that “among” not “between” hard places.
Self-described “Free Stater” Jeremy Kauffman is also on the ballot.
What’s the good news? State Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley will, we are sure, step up to succeed Morse. The two have worked well together for New Hampshire. That work needs to continue.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
Superior Court Judge Amy Messer has ruled that a parent’s fundamental rights stop at the school door. Specifically, a parent had no right to be informed that her Manchester school was abiding by her minor child’s request to be addressed as something other than the boy or girl they are. It’s …