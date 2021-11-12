New Hampshire has a lot going for it right now but there is no guarantee that will continue in these volatile and uncertain times. Sununu is an able executive as well as a strong proponent and promoter for the New Hampshire Advantage of small government, low taxes, and the Live Free or Die spirit.
Unlike too many New Hampshire Democratic politicians, Sununu “gets it.” When he speaks for those New Hampshire traits, he isn’t mouthing empty slogans. When he takes The Pledge against broadbased taxes, he means it.
Because of his strong record, Sununu is also the best positioned GOP candidate to withstand what will surely be very nasty and distorted attacks in the next campaign. Indeed, his record is already being lied about in political commercials.
As for challenging U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire Republicans have a few things going for them. Sununu’s name will remain at the top of their ticket. That’s a pretty strong draw. And Joe Biden’s party has messed up so much in so shorter a time that the off-year elections have the promise of being a wave year for Republicans.
A strong challenger with a private sector background and a positive message has won that seat before and can do it again.
When it comes to election districts, we always thought Portsmouth, Durham, Lee and Madbury should be lumped in with the Isles of Shoals and not be permitted to vote on anything but municipal matters like parking, Festivus, and wild sea flowers. But perhaps the new congressional redistricting…
Republicans hold no monopoly on delusional politics of late. Democrats nationally seem convinced that their off-year election loss in Virginia was due to their delay in passing Uncle Joe Biden’s Build Back Bigger (BBB) plan.
It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you are likely mourning the death over the weekend of baseball broadcaster Jerry Remy. Much has been said and written in the last few days about the man who so many people “knew” even if they never met him.
A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt needs, at the very least, a nap and a timeout. His temper tantrum response last week to a teacher’s complaint about copy machines was so over the top as to make us wonder what else may be going on here.