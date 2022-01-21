It is not unheard of for someone in his profession to keep his options open for bigger challenges and more pay — at some point down the road. But that’s not what Goldhardt did here and the school board must feel foolish indeed for being taken in.
When he accepted the Manchester job, Goldhardt said he was in it for the long haul. At least, that would be a reasonable conclusion to be drawn from his own words: “I am committed to spending an absolute minimum of five years as superintendent, but would actually prefer 10 years.”
That was a little over two years ago. Did he even take off his coat before he started looking around for a new job? He is a finalist for a position in Carson City, Nevada, but who knows where else he may have applied and when.
As for bigger challenges, Carson City is a much smaller school district than Manchester and the current superintendent pay is less — $162,500 there, $171,725 here. (No, Manchester, it wouldn’t be a good idea to offer the man even more pay to stay here.)
School board vice chairman Jim O’Connell professed himself surprised but not shocked by Goldhardt’s move. That seems a distinction without much of a difference in these circumstances.
O’Connell said the city’s two assistant school superintendents could step in, should Goldhardt get the Nevada job. At least give O’Connell credit for sharing that view. These days, many officials would hide behind “it’s a personnel matter and can’t be discussed.”
