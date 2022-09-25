It is unfortunate that Hooksett state Rep. Michael Yakubovich has, due to illness, withdrawn from the contest for state Senate District 16. He is clearly a fighter and vows to remain involved.
It is also unfortunate that the state Republican Party apparently gave no consideration to selecting as his ballot replacement the woman who finished second to Yakubovich in this month’s primary. That would be Goffstown state Rep. Barbara Griffin.
Instead, former Rep. Keith Murphy’s name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Murphy was once a representative from Bedford, which is not and was not in the district. The district was changed this year, dropping Bow, Dunbarton, and two Manchester wards and adding Raymond and Goffstown.
Supporters of the move to Murphy note that Griffin was soundly defeated in the primary. Yakubovich ran a far more aggressive campaign and the GOP may be counting on Murphy to do likewise. He’d better.
The Democrats didn’t bother to name a candidate for their primary, thinking that the new senate district would be a likely Republican pickup. But Manchester Alderman June Trisciani waged a write-in campaign. The GOP thinks it best not to run their own articulate, well-versed woman, who happens to be from Goffstown, against Trisciani. That seems odd, especially given that as a woman Griffin may be better suited than Murphy to defend the GOP’s pro-life position against the Democrats’ non-stop, one-note pro-abortion mantra.
New Hampshire’s governor and legislature have decided that the state’s Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester is to be closed as of next year. There are better places and better methods, they say, to deal with troubled youth.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.