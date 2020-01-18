New Hampshire law now allows supermarkets to charge a 50-cent per gallon premium for dairy milk from New Hampshire farmers. The milk would be so labeled and farmers would receive 43 cents per sale.
A couple of surveys indicate that New Hampshire consumers would pay the extra price. So what’s the problem? The big supermarkets and regional milk processors are not on board.
Administering the program is cited as a problem for the supermarkets, which work on very small margins and need efficiency to survive. Regional processor H.P. Hood is also not on board, perhaps because it has filed for bankruptcy.
Overall milk consumption is down as it is. We would like to see New Hampshire dairy farmers survive and thrive but they need to find a better way to promote the “buy local” product. It may mean working with small markets or asking consumers to make a separate milk run.
One thing we don’t want to see is New Hampshire government mandating milk prices. That was once the case, with a Milk Control Board that kept prices artificially high and effectively prohibited Cumberland Farms and others from competing here.